Romanian actors get involved in civic initiative 'Without Convicted People in Public Positions'

Established Romanian actors have started a campaign for collecting signatures for the civic initiative "Without Convicted People in Public Positions", an initiative aimed at amending the Constitution so that the holders of final criminal convictions can no longer be in public positions and dignities.

Within the campaign, which has a "zero" point the University Square, 300,000 signatures from all over the country have already been collected out of the 500,000 needed, actor Marius Manole, coordinator of the campaign, told AGERPRES."Come, good people, and sign, to get rid of this wretched political class and try to build a new Romania, an honest Romania, a fair Romania!", is the appeal of actor Marius Manole to the Romanians.He believes that any other professional category may get involved in such a campaign - doctors, teachers etc. "We can all do this, it is for Romania, it is not a political initiative," the actor said.



Among the artists who were involved in the first day of the campaign were Victor Rebengiuc, Oana Pellea, Ilona Brezoianu, Daniela Oprisor, Natalie Ester, Maria Obretin, Olimpia Malai and Marcela Motoc.



The campaign will run until July 25 and those who wish to sign can do it daily from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the University fountain.



At the same time, those who want details about the campaign can access www.farapenali.ro.