Romanian Air Force conducting low-altitude flying training using F-16s

The Romanian Air Force is executing low-altitude flying training missions using F-16 Fighting Falcons in the southeast part of the country today.

The flights will take place at altitudes of 150-2,000 m above the ground.

"These flight activities, planned a year in advance, are carried out in accordance with the flying training plans and in accordance with the aeronautical regulations in force, with the aim of increasing the training level of the flight personnel and maintaining the operational capacity of the Romanian Air Force. The General Staff of the Air Force is constantly concerned with reducing the impact of aeronautical activities on the local community, at the same time pursuing the achievement of pilot training objectives, in accordance with the specific requirements, objectives that also include the execution of training appropriate to the current conditions," the Romanian Air Force reports in a Facebook post, told Agerpres.