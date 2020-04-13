Romanian Air Force to fly 100,000 protective coveralls from Germany

Roughly 45 tonnes of equipment, consisting of 100,000 protective coveralls, will be flown to the country by Romanian Air Force aircraft that will conduct daily flights from Bucharest to Frankfurt and back Monday through Friday, the National Defense Ministry said in a release.

The equipment was purchased from South Korea by the Romanian state through the National Centralized Procurement Office and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as part of the efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the flights were requested by the Interior Ministry's Department for Emergency Situations.

The protective equipment will be delivered locally with the transport means provided by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and assigned according to the needs, with the support of the county inspectorates for emergency situations, to the medical staff across the country and the operational teams that take on-site action, the cited source said.