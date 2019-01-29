Romanian Ambassador to UK Mihalache: British, Romanian universtities have constant dialogue while collaborating in research projects

Romanian Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Dan Mihalache voiced his confidence that post-Brexit developments won't affect the dialogue British and Romanian universities constantly have under various research projects or mobility programmes, and Romanian-British collaboration in the educational projects field will continue to bring benefits to these universities.

Dan Mihalache on Monday participated in London in a meeting organised by Russel Group Association on the cooperation under some projects that could contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral dialogue in the academic field, research and innovation, informs the Romanian Embassy to London in a press release.

In addressing the participants, rectors and pro-rectors of British and Romanian universities, the diplomat mentioned the importance of bilateral cooperation in the education and research field.

Participating were Professor Michael Arthur, president of the University College London (UCL) and chair of Russell Group EU Advisory Group, Tim Bradshaw, executive manager of the Russell Group, professors from several British universities (Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester etc.), as well as representatives of the Department for Business, Energy&Industrial Strategy.

The Romanian academic environment was represented by Ioan-Aurel Pop, the president of the Romanian Academy, Mircea Dumitru, rector, and Sorin Costreie, pro-rector of the University of Bucharest, Mihaela Onofrei, rector in charge and Henri Luchian, pro-rector of th "Al.I. Cuza" University of Iasi, Constantin Marius Profiroiu, pro-rector of the Academy of Economic Studies of Bucharest, Dana Petcu, pro-rector of the West University of Timisoara.

Russell Group Association is a consortium including representatives of the leaderships of 24 British Universities that play a role and have a significant influence on the academic environment in the UK.

Russel Group supports dialogue with the universities in the EU member states, with most students and teaching staff coming from Europe (France, Germany, Italy etc). Our of the 8,110 Romanian students studying in the UK, 2,780 are registered with universities member of the Russell Group (82% undergraduates and 18% postgraduates). Moreover, 305 Romanian professors have permanent jobs with universities members of the Russell Group.