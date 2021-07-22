 
     
Romanian ambassadors to Republic of Korea, Republic of Burundi, accredited by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the decrees on the accreditation of the Romanian ambassadors to th Republic of Korea, Republic of Burundi.

According to the Presidential Administration, Cezar-Manole Armeanu was accredited as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Korea, residing in Seoul, and Dragos Viorel Radu Tigau, ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, in his capacity as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Republic of Burundi, residing in Nairobi.

