Romanian and Ukrainian children, invited to Elisabeta Palace to celebrate Children's Day

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Prințul Charles Custodele Coroanei Margareta

Over 100 Romanian and Ukrainian children from the social projects of the Royal Margareta Foundation of Romania were invited to Elisabeta Palace to celebrate Children's Day.

According to a statement sent on Wednesday by the foundation, the children were received by Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia.

The guided tour of the palace and the viewing together with Princess Sofia of the photographic exhibition Royal Childhood were followed by surprises and creative workshops at the National Village Museum Dimitrie Gusti, the quoted source said.

Also, the children from the Stern Generations Center der Hoffnung in Buzias, the Timis County, enjoyed the visit made to the Royal Domain of Savarsin, the press release also reads.

AGERPRES.

