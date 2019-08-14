Romanian athletics aims for a medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

The Romanian athletics, the branch with four athletes currently qualified for the Olympic Games, aims for a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, President of the Romanian Athletics Federation (FRA) Florin Florea told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Athletics and sports generally operate with hope, too and, depending on the reality, it establishes what it needs to do in the future. We are going on two finals at the Olympic Games, we have women's long jump, men's discus throw, women's triple jump. In the long jump event we have two extraordinarily good girls at the moment, they are ranked among the top 5 in the world, Rotaru and Iusco, and I think we can say that we are going to Tokyo to take an Olympic medal. If we don't propose high objectives we cannot reach them. I wouldn't want to go there and take a medal by chance, we have to at least think abut it [the medal], it is predicted and included in the training programme both to (Alexandru) Firfirica (discus throw) and (Andreea) Panturoiu (triple jump). We are in a good place, Doha will tell us exactly where we stand, I believe that we will also have two or three finals here. What will happen here will also happen at the Olympic Games, perhaps with an extra," Florea stated.

Four athletes managed so far to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, namely Caludia Bobocea in the 1,500 meters event, Daniela Stanciu in the high jump event and Alina Rotaru and Florentina Iusco in the long jump event.