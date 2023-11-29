Romanian brands to get featured in New York's Time Square for a whole year as of Dec 1

Eight Romanian brands will live the American dream in New York's iconic Time Square starting from December 1st and throughout 2024, through the project dubbed 365 Days of Romania in Times Square, the three initiators of the project announced in a release.

"The project 365 Days of Romania in Times Square invites Romanian brands and values to participate and share powerful messages on the most iconic billboard in the world. The initiative belongs to the Blindspot, Biz, and Rusu+Bortun teams and aims to promote globally local values and traditions with the help of Romanian brands and companies. Romanian brands will be able to live the American dream and be featured in Times Square. The project will come to life at the very beginning of December, on Romania's National Day, and will end a year later with a Biz editorial project which will offer a detailed presentation of all the 365 campaigns of the brands that had the courage to leave their comfort zone and seek global visibility. As the project evolves, we will stay in constant dialogue with the brands interested in joining, making sure that the messages conveyed are consistently coordinated. Thus, we will project on the most iconic billboard in the world - the Nasdaq Market Site Tower, a complex and meaningful image of Romania," the release states.

The icebreaker that will get featured first in Times Square on December 1 is Arctic, the strongest Romanian brand, according to the survey conducted in 2023 by Unlock Market Research and Biz.

Other brands that also responded to the project are Romstal, Vola.ro, Aqua Carpatica, Bittnet Group, Eazy Insure, Metaminds, 5togo, which will all start their promotion campaigns in 2024.

"Through the project 365 Days of Romania running in Times Square for a whole year, a Romanian brand, value or product will be promoted every day right in the heart of New York City. The Biz team ensures visibility in Romania through all media channels, and the brands that want to join this initiative will be offered consulting by Brand Growers - a specialized consulting, design and brand rhetoric agency," the release states.

365 Days of Romania in Times Square is a "Go Big, Or Go Home" project through which Romanian values are promoted globally. The project is open both to international brands interested in conveying a message about Romanian values, and to local and entrepreneurial brands that want to be part of this initiative.

Blindspot is a fully automated platform that allows any company to more efficiently run large-scale advertising on over a million digital billboards worldwide. More than 10,000 customers use Blindspot, from small and medium-sized businesses to brands such as: Universal Music, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Airbnb, American Airlines, TikTok, Samsung, Uber Eats, Picsart, Morning Brew, P&G and G2A.

Rusu+Bortun is a strategy and creative brand marketing agency with advertising and identity businesses that topped RON 20 million in 2021.

Biz Agency includes the publications Biz and Haute Culture Magazine by Biz, Biz Events - the event and conference organization division, Biz Storymakers - content marketing services for clients, Biz Market View - a division dedicated to market surveys, and the online portal revistabiz.ro.