Romanian business community to get 4.7 billion euros for projects

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the Romanian business community will be soon extended European funds worth 4.7 billion euros, as it has resulted from discussions with interim Minister of European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos.

"I have some data here. I discussed them with Minister Bolos. Very concrete data on the amounts of money that the business community, especially SMEs, should be able to soon access. We are talking about a package of 4.7 billion euros as follows: digital transformation - 980 million euros; CPUs - 500 million euros; equity financial instruments - 600 million euros; financial instruments, guarantees, portfolios - 800 million euros; grants under operational programme regional development - 1.3 billion euros; crisis grants, utilities - 300 million euros; investment grants under operational programme competitiveness - 300 million euros. These are the amounts in the package that is intended, as I said, primarily for SMEs. But, there is also a very large amount in the cohesion funds and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) set aside for the development of the transport infrastructure, of approximately 21 billion euros," said Ciuca, according to agerpres.ro.

The prime minister participated on Tuesday in an investment forum organised by the Foreign Investors Council in partnership with the Romanian government.