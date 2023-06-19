Romanian capital market grows by over 7% in the first 5 months

The capital market in Romania grew in the first 5 months by 7.1% in terms of the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends, and the number of investors reached 140,000, a new record, according to a report of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"Eight million Romanians will be able to benefit from the listing of Hidroelectrica through the shares held by private pension funds and a large investment community will be able to invest directly in the company, thus benefiting from all the advantages of a company listed on the stock exchange. Hidroelectrica's reputation and the very high anticipated dimension of the transaction shows that the local stock exchange has reached a high level of maturity and attractiveness. The success of an offer of the size of Hidroelectrica will significantly contribute to increasing the confidence of local entrepreneurs and investors in the potential of the capital market. Listing on the stock exchange opens up new opportunities, including for Romanians who want to buy and hold shares in one of Romania's strategic companies," said Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"The historic IPO (Initial Public Offering) of Hidroelectrica will be the most important event in the coming period for Romania from an economic point of view and the image capital that we can consolidate among the major international investors. The listing of the Hidroelectrica company on the stock exchange will be possible after the successful completion of the largest IPO ever carried out in Romania and will be one of the largest IPOs carried out globally in this period. It is a very important transaction for Romania with significant implications, including the promotion by MSCI to the status of Emerging Market, and we strongly believe in the success of this listing," said Adrian Tanase, general director of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.AGERPRES