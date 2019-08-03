Romanian clothing manufacturers participate in economic mission in USA promoting creative industries

Seven Romanian garment producers will participate, on August 4-10, in an economic mission to promote creative industries and exports of high added value products, in Atlanta, USA, informs the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA).

"The mission offers the seven companies in the fashion industry, who will be leaving for America, the opportunity to participate in the World of Prom AmericasMart and to exhibit their innovative products, made of quality materials, with a design adapted to the demands and exigencies of the US market. At the same time, Romanian companies will hold B2B discussions with the largest companies in the industry worldwide in a 100 sqm space specially designed for this purpose, t he institution said in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Saturday.This is the first participation of some Romanian companies in one of the most important events in the fashion industry in the USA and Canada.Companies Lavan Trendsetter, C.B. Fashion Style, Negrau Creative Group Corporation, Kiki Lou Design, Nava Bride, Surface Anatomy and Hilux Fashion, which already have experience in competing with countries with reputation in this sector, will be able to develop important collaborations on the US market.The economic mission in Atlanta, USA, is organised by the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the Romanian Creative Fashion Association (ARCF), and has a budget of 348,837 lei without VAT.Now in its 28th edition, the fair organised at AmericasMart will host approximately 400 international brands and over 25,000 buyers."The Romanian designers will participate in all the fashion forums prepared by the organisers and will make numerous contacts, which will help them enter this market, little exploited, until now, through the programmes promoting exports", said the release.According to a study conducted by the National Mail Order Association, the US high luxury product industry generates revenues of over 60 billion US dollars annually, and according to the National Export Strategy, Romania prioritizes exports to non-EU countries and, above all, exports to the US market.