Romanian companies exhibit at MEE 2020: Middle East Electricity, in Dubai

Six Romanian companies presented in Dubai, at the 45th edition of MEE 2020: Middle East Electricity, competitive products and technological solutions of industrial and system software for a wide range of applications.

The event in the United Arab Emirates, which took place on March 3-5, is the most important fair in the field.According to a release of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment, the six companies producing electro-technical equipment that exhibited in the national pavilion, on an area of 138 sqm, under the logo of the sector "Romania Your Reliable Partner", were Electrotel SA , Hetma International SRL, Enevo Group SRL, Romind T&G SRL, Simcontrol Solutions SRL and Spectralink SA.The main products and services promoted by the Romanian exhibitors present at this event were: low and medium voltage electrical equipment, switchboards and distribution boxes, medium voltage cells, transformer posts, professional heating, ventilation and air conditioning, motors, industrial electric generators and transformers, electrical equipment for distribution in energy systems, appliances for distribution and control of electricity, industrial software services, telecommunications services, design and engineering services of electrical systems and other related services, design services, installation, industrial machinery and equipment, SCADA systems and automation for the power sector.The Romanian pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Center was organized by the Ministry of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment, together with the Romanian Employers' Association in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Communications and Information Technology - APREL, within the national program for the promotion of exports with financing from the state budget. AGERPRES