Romanian counties of Mures, Harghita, Covasna included in Hungary's Digital Welfare Program

The Digital Welfare Program (DJP) implemented by the Hungarian government since 2015 was extended on Thursday to include the Romanian counties of Mures, Harghita and Covasna by opening a regional office in Targu Mures, Mures County, to use the Hungarian experience in business and local administrations.

Coordinator of the Digital Welfare Program Romania Sarolta Besenyei told that, for a start, one of the measures of the Digital Village Program will be implemented, consisting of an opinion poll to gauge the needs of local communities.

"The Digital Village programme is designed to raise the living standards of those living in villages by using smart digital solutions and consolidating the traditional benefits of rural living. The programme aims to make regions attractive to those living in rural areas and those considering moving to the countryside. The opinion poll will highlight local needs and preferences and assess the state of digitalisation," said Besenyei.

Mures County Council Chair Peter Ferenc pointed out that the development of smart cities and regions is based on co-operation among all actors, starting with government representatives, administrations, business operators, the scientific world, the civil society and the citizens.

Attending the presentation of the Digital Village Program on Thursday in Targu Mures were General Manager of the Digital Welfare Program Laszlo Jobbagy, Deputy General Director for Digital Business Development of Digital Welfare Program Attila Balla, and the chairs of the Mures, Harghita and Covasna county councils, reports agerpres.