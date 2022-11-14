Romanian Defence Minister to attend on Tuesday EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will attend on Tuesday the EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting, which is expected to mainly look at ways to build up defence capabilities, the Defence Ministry said in a release on Monday, told Agerpres.

The meeting will provide the framework for the Defence Ministers' first annual discussion on this subject, in line with the goals set out in the Strategic Compass, the Ministry also mentions.

In the opening, the Ministers will be briefed about the latest operational developments, including on the recently approved EU military assistance mission for Ukraine, as well as about the stage of the Strategic Compass implementation.

Over a working lunch, the Ministers will discuss the security situation caused by the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to participate in this session, and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will address the meeting via video call, the cited release also states.

On the sidelines of the FAC meeting, Minister Tilvar will attend the meeting of the European Defence Agency's Steering Board.