Romanian Defence Ministry's Cojocaru: We are glad that Snake Island is back in the hands of Ukraine

The Secretary of State for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, said on Friday, during the round table "Black Sea Security Summit", that Romania welcomes the fact that Russian forces have withdrawn from the Snake Island, and this is again in the hands of Ukraine.

Cojocaru, said that 120 days ago, the Russian Federation decided to brutally attack a peaceful, independent and sovereign country. Russia's war against Ukraine has caused multiple crises. A humanitarian disaster, with more than 8 million refugees, attacks on civilians and the beginning (...) In the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of Russia's first objectives was to conquer Snake Island, located 25 miles from the Romanian coast. The Snake Island has a strategic role in the region.Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk said Russia was ready to compromise when it saw that the free world not only has the means to defeat the aggressor, but is willing to act and fight, not just talk.Polishchuk added that Russia's aggression has met with strong resistance. Kremlin is ready to compromise when it sees that the free world not only has the means to defeat the aggressor, but is willing to act and fight, not just speak. As Ukraine is fighting now. At the annexation of Crimea in 2014 Polishchuk said that the lack of reaction opened a Pandora's box.Bulgaria's Deputy Defense Minister Yordan Bozhilov said Ukraine must receive support until Russia ceases its aggression and withdraws troops from the country.Bozhilov condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine saying it is a violation of international law and undermines international security and stability. All those responsible for the war crimes committed against Ukraine must be held accountable and brought to justice. The Russian invasion of Ukraine poses a direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security and affects the states on the Eastern Flank, and could lead to the destabilization of the entire Black Sea region. At this regional level, transatlantic unity, solidarity and cohesion are more necessary than ever.The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, co-chaired together with the American senator Roger Wicker the round table "Black Sea Security Summit", organized by the US Congress' Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe. AGERPRES