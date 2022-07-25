Romanian duo Cadantu-Ignatik/ Lee advances to Poland Open doubles QF

Romanian duo Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik/Gabriela Lee on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles event at the 251,750-USD Poland Open WTA 250 tennis tournament after defeating Hungary's Reka Jani/Adrienn Nagy 6-4 4-6 10-6.

The Romanians prevailed in an hour and 40 minutes, taking advantage of their opponents' nine double faults, Agerpres.ro informs.

For their performance so far, Cadantu and Lee won 2,350 US dollars and 60 WTA doubles points. In the quarter-finals they will play the winner between N.4 Ana Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany) and Arianne Hartono (Netherlands)/Olivia Tjandramulia (Australia)