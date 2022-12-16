 
     
Romanian Embassy in France receives a suspicious envelope; French institutions say there is no danger

Inquam Photos
MAE Ministerul Afacerilor Externe

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that, on Friday, "an atypical, small envelope" containing several napkins and approximately 50 grammes of a white powder was received by post by the Romanian Embassy in Paris.

According to the same source, the representatives of the diplomatic mission followed the given procedures in such situations and requested the urgent intervention of the relevant French institutions, told Agerpres.

After analyzing the content of the suspicious envelope, the French institutions determined that it does not represent a health hazard. The French authorities took over both the envelope and its content, states the MAE.

