Romanian farmers seek EU subsidies for 9.82 ml hectares of farmland

Applications for European subsidies filed by Romanian farmers between March 1 and May 17, 2021 cover 9.82 million hectares, by 9,041 hectares more than last year, while the number of applications was by roughly 24,000 lower than in 2020, the Agency for Agricultural Payments and Interventions (APIA) informed on Tuesday.

The campaign for the submission of penalty-free single payment applications ended on Monday, May 17, but submissions are still open for another 25 days, until June 11, 2021 inclusive, yet with a penalties of 1% for each day of delay.

"A comparative look at the data shows that the number of applications received is by 24,008 less than last year, while the agricultural area increased by 9,041 hectares. This gives us the confirmation that from one year to another farmers are increasingly aware of the importance of land merging in order to increase productivity and the competitiveness on the market," APIA said.