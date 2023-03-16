Romanian female wrestlers secure one silver, two bronze medals at U-23 European Championships

Romanian female wrestlers secured on Thursday a silver medal through Andreea Beatrice Ana (55 kg class), and two bronze medals through Ana Maria Pirvu (50 kg) and Ana Maria Puiu (59 kg) at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest.

Reigning champion in the women's 55 kg event Andreea Ana suffered a dramatic defeat in the final by Sweden's Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren and had to settle for silver.

Ana Maria Pirvu won the bronze in the 50 kg event, after besting Gabija Dilyte of Lithuania in the decisive match.

In the 59 kg class, Ana Maria Puiu won the bronze after battling Bulgarian Fatme Tahir Shaban in a match that kept watchers on their toes.

Last year, the Romanian delegation ended the U-23 European Wrestling Championships in Plovdiv with five medals: gold in the women's freestyle competition for Andreea Beatrice Ana (55 kg class), respectively silver for Amina Roxana Capezan (65 kg) and Maria Larisa Nitu (72 kg), plus silver for Krisztian Biro (men's 74-kg freestyle event) and bronze for Denis Florin Mihai (men's 55-kg Greco-Roman event).AGERPRES