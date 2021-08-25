 
     
Romanian firefighters in Greece protect Profitis Ilias Monastery in Vilia

The Romanian military firefighters currently on mission in Greece have ensured, throughout Tuesday, until the early hours of Wednesday, protection against the wildfires for the Profitis Ilias Monastery in the area of Vilia.

They deployed to the area with a fire engine, a cistern, an offroad vehicle, an utility terrain vehicle (UTV), and a drone.

Tuesday was dedicated entirely to protecting the monastery, which is still in danger.

"Romanian military firefighters (...) extinguished the hotspots, maintaining the integrity of the objective," informs a release of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), sent, on Wednesday, to AGERPRES.

At the request of the Greek liaison officer, starting with 12:00 hrs, the Romanian military firefighters, with their forces and equipment, will conduct new surveillance and monitoring missions in the Vilia area.

The mentioned area is considered, as of Wednesday, to be of "medium" fire risk, with high temperatures and relatively low wind speed that, however, changes directions, the quoted source mentions.

