Romanian folklore-inspired gala concert 'Saftita' to take place in Washington on Oct 11

Marius Mihalache & Band will perform on October 11 in the Romanian folklore-inspired gala concert "Saftita: The Timeless Love Songbook". The event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Romania - US Strategic Partnership will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - Family Theater in Washington, Romania's Embassy to the US informs on Friday in a statement.

The more than 300 guests to the concert include officials of the American Administration and Congress, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Washington, members of the Romanian-American community, personalities from the academic, cultural, business milieu and think-tanks, told Agerpres.

The show organized by the Romanian Embassy in Washington and the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York with the support of Transilvania Bank will showcase the live video projections created by artist Cristian Stanoiu.

Drawing on ancient rhythms set in a modern orchestration, "Saftita" - a project awarded with the Special Prize of the National Union of Romanian Theaters' Senate - combines traditional Romanian music with modern sounds that translate the message and essence of Romanian folklore into a universal language.

Interpreter and composer Marius Mihalache is a cimbalom virtuoso who pursued film music and composition studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston. He approaches various musical styles, combining them into an original blend; his repertoire includes classical music, folklore, Roma music, jazz and ethno jazz.

At just 17 Mihalache was playing at La Scala Opera House in Milan, and at age 20 he opened for music legend Chick Corea who personally picked him for his concert in Romania.

Mihalache had successful collaborations with artistic greats such as Gloria Gaynor, Nina Simone, Nigel Kennedy, Steve Vai, Kitaro, Blood Sweat and Tears, Francis Ford Copolla, Ovidiu Lipan Tandarica.

Throughout the year, the Romanian Embassy in Washington has unfolded a host of public diplomacy events intended to mark this important moment in Romania - US bilateral relations. Ever since its launch, the Strategic Partnership with the US has been a landmark of the Romanian foreign policy, one of its major pillars along with Romania's NATO and EU membership.