Romanian Football Federation announces candidacy for organizing Europa League final in 2026 or 2027

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced on Tuesday that it has applied for the organization of the Europa League final in 2026 or 2027, at the National Arena.

"After the success in organizing the EURO 2020 matches and the European Under-21 Championship this year, the FRF wants to continue promoting Romania as a destination for major sporting events. The Romanian Football Federation's partners in this project will be the Government of Romania and the City Hall of Bucharest. The close collaboration at the previous European football events organized in Bucharest guarantees the ability to provide a memorable experience for all participants and a substantial legacy for Romanian football," reads a press release posted on the official website of the FRF.

The president of the FRF, Razvan Burleanu, states that by organizing this final, Bucharest wants to develop the collaboration with the Government of Romania and the City Hall of Bucharest.

The National Arena hosted another Europa League final in 2012, when Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0.AGERPRES