Romanian Foresters Association to issue 'Romanian Wood' trademark to relevant companies

The Romanian Foresters Association (ASFOR) has registered at the State Office for Inventions and Trademarks (OSIM) the "Romanian Wood" trademark, which aims to capitalize on wood products from Romania, only from sustainable-managed forests, operated by Romanian companies and capitalized on transparently.

According to the information of the association, posted on its own Facebook page, the documents for the trademark registration at OSIM were submitted last year, on May 5.

At present, in Europe, there are such trademarks that show the origin of the wood only in Switzerland and France, agerpres.ro confirms.

"This trademark will show that the wood has been harvested and capitalized on in fair and legal conditions in the forests of Romania and will be a landmark on the international wood market. At the European level, only Switzerland and France have such trademarks that show the origin of the wood. From a commercial perspective, the application of the trademark will bring added value to Romanian companies that export wood and wood products. Few people know that the Romanian softwood used in construction is of a better quality than in Finland, Russia or France. It is also sought after on foreign markets, as well as beech wood. Romanian beech competes in foreign markets with beech from France and Serbia. In this respect, Romania is one of the most important players in Europe," said ASFOR representatives.

With this registration at OSIM, the "Romanian Wood" certificate will be issued by the Romanian Foresters Association.

The Romanian Foresters Association is the employers' and professional organization of economic operators in forestry and wood industrialization, which represents, promotes, supports and defends the economic, legal and social interests of its members nationally and internationally.