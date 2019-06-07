Romanian, French PMs discuss topical matters on European agenda

Topical matters on the European agenda were discussed in a telephone conversation on Friday between the Romanian and French Prime Ministers, Viorica Dancila and Edouard Philippe.

"During the telephone conversation the two approached interest topics on the bilateral relation agenda, as well as topical matters on the European agenda, in the context of Romania exercising the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. They stressed the close collaboration relations between the two countries in numerous decades, within the Strategic Partnership. In this respect, there was highlighted the importance of agreeing on the updated roadmap of the Strategic Partnership, which will mark a new state of the bilateral and European cooperation," the Government informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The two dignitaries agreed to continue the constant and direct dialogue to contribute to the convergence of positions on a European level in an essential period for Europe's future.

"Last but not least, the high officials appreciated that the France-Romania Season (which in April reached Romania with a great number of events) provides an excellent opportunity to present, in both countries, a multitude of contemporary images of Romania and France, from various activity fields, and to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the areas of culture, science and economy," the release mentions.