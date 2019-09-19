Romanian furniture presented for first time at international fair Index Dubai

Romanian furniture production and interior design products for the first time exhibited at the international fair Index Dubai, carried out over September 17-19, and had an opportunity to discuss with important international names in the field, who opened new perspectives for the promotion of the Romanian brands and increase in the exports to countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to a press release of the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA).

Romania participated for the first time with a national stand in this event, with nine companies operating in the HoReCa and residential field, exhibiting on a 324-square metre area. The products presented were: modern furniture, contemporary classic furniture and interior decorations - objects made from glass and metals, stained glass windows, pillows, curtains and curtains.The participation of the Romanian companies in the exhibition event in Dubai was organised by the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Romanian Furniture Manufacturers Association. The companies participating in the Dubai Index were: Caro Jibou, Ecomatrix, Famex Prod, Fascination of Glass, Black Forester, Loghinmob, Modern Glass Art, Szekler Sculpture and Sophia 2004. The estimated budget of the action was about 1,455,436 lei.On the same occasion, the Secretary of State with the Ministry for the Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, Mihaela Gabriela Voicila, together with the Romanian Ambassador, Adrian Macelaru, and the Consul General to the United Arab Emirates, Nicoleta - Loredana Teodorovici, discussed with representatives of the exhibiting companies and facilitated the Romanian producers visits in specific showrooms, in order to make business connections.