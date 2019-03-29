Romanian Gov't House to turn off lights to celebrate Earth Hour

Lights will be off at Victoria Palace, the Romanian government house, today between 20:30hrs and 21:30hrs, local, as the government is joining institutions and organisations celebrating Earth Hour.

Earth Hour Marking is part of a campaign to raise awareness over the effects on the environment of the use of electricity and, at the same time, to make everyone accountable for meeting climate change commitments.

The International Earth Hour has been celebrated on the last Saturday of March since 2007.

AGERPRES .