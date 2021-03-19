We are happy to announce that we are now under contract for the purchase of a real estate property in one of Chicago's suburbs, which will become the new home of the Romanian Heritage Center, as a completely new independent not-for-profit organization. Details will be made available soon, here on the social media facebook page as well as on our official website: www.RomanianHeritage.US.

The Romanian Heritage Center NFP was incorporated on July 1st, 2020 as a new independent not-for-profit faith-based religious, civic, and cultural organization that is a spin-off of the Romanian-American Network Inc., benefiting and building on its achievements, recognition, and reputation..