Romanian in UK, investigated for supporting hackers attacking Romanian websites

Authorities in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have conducted a search at the address of a Romanian citizen, suspected of being involved in the cyberattacks in the past days on IT infrastructure in Romania.

"Following joint activities conducted, a person of interest was identified, a Romanian citizen, resident in the United Kingdom, who allegedly supported the activity of the criminal group, by offering support for translating from Russian to Romanian of the materials promoted by the crime group and by indicating websites in Romania that could be attacked through the same operating method," informs a release of the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR) sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES.

Since April 29, several DDoS-type attacks (Distributed Denial of Service) affected websites that belong to public institutions and private organizations in Romania.

Furthermore, specialized officers with the IGPR - the Directorate to Combat Organized Crime - Service to Combat Computer Crime traveled to the United Kingdom to grant support in the investigation conducted by the National Crime Agency.

The attacks were claimed by a group called 'KillNet', of Russian origin, and its activity is promoted on various communication channels, being motivated by the context of the Russia - Ukraine military conflict.

AGERPRES