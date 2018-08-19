Romanian injured in Genoa bridge collapse dies in hospital

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Saturday that the Romanian national injured in the collapse of the Morandi road bridge in Genoa, Italy, died.

"The Romanian citizen injured by the collapse of the Morandi Viaduct passed away today. His death was notified by doctors both to his family and to members of the Consulate General of Romania in Turin who were at the hospital. The consular team is in touch with the family of the Romanian citizen, providing the necessary consular assistance, including the issuing of documents required for the repatriation of the body. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is extending sincere condolences to the mourning family at these extremely difficult moments," according to MAE.The Romanian had been hospitalised in a deep coma at a medical unit in Genoa.The Italian news agency ANSA on Saturday said that death toll of 40 was still unofficial.Saturday was declared a national day of mourning in Italy, while in Genoa official public funerals of many of the victims of the tragedy ere held, but many families decided to boycott the event in protest and bury their deaths privately.The Morandi Bridge collapsed during a thunderstorm on Tuesday, with more than 30 cars falling 45 metres down.