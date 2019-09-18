Romanian Investor Relations Association signs partnership with the UK Investor Relations Society

The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) and the UK Investor Relations Society / IR Society have concluded a partnership to offer international certification to professionals in the investor relations field, reads a release of the ARIR sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The professionals in the Romanian investor relations field have now access to the IR Society courses, which will allow them to obtain a Certificate in Investor Relations - CIR from a global provider. CIR is an internationally recognised certification in the investor relations field for professionals in IR, which offers the necessary resources for the implementation of the best practices in this field, reads the release."The ARIR mission is to offer our members a platform for the development of professionals in the investor relations field. IR Society guided us in the process of establishment of the Romanian Investor Relations Associations and we this new collaboration we are adding an essential pillar in the implementation of the best practices in Romania. We are enthusiastic about facilitating the access of professionals from the capital market in Romania to a globally recognised certification," stated Daniela Serban, the head of ARIR.In his turn, Gary Davies, CEO of the IR Society, mentioned that the organisation has collaborations with associations from the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Latin America.