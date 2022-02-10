 
     
Romanian Laura Ilie - air rifle gold medalist at Jakarta Grand Prix tournament

Romanian shooter Laura Ilie won on Thursday the women's 10 m air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation Grand Prix tournament in Jakarta (Indonesia), after an impeccable evolution from the qualifiers to the final.

The Dinamo Club athlete coached by Olimpiu Marin emerged best in the qualifying round with 629.3 points, followed by Citra Dewi Resti (India) with 626.4 points, placed highest in the final round on her side of the draw as well as in the quarterfinals, and defeated for gold Indonesia's Salsabela Khairunnisan 16-14.

Laura Ilie thus amassed important points in the world ranking for her qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.

