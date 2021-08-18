Romanian Migrants Sunday - Patriarch Daniel exhorts diaspora to stay in contact with loved ones at home

Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church addressed a message on the occasion of the Romanian Migrants Sunday that will be celebrated on August 22, exhorting the Romanians who live away from the country to stay in constant contact with their loved ones at home and to cherish the family - consisting of a man, a woman and children.

"With lots of fatherly love, we exhort the Romanians living away from the country to stay in constant contact with their loved ones at home. We also advise Orthodox believers in the country and abroad to cherish the family made of man, woman and children, because the family blessed by God represents the most precious intimate space where conjugal love, but also parental, filial and fraternal love find their expression. We encourage everyone to educate the young generation in the spirit of the love of God, the Church and the nation, and to cultivate in children and youth the essential Christian virtues: faith, hope and love of God and of fellow humans," says the Head of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The Patriarch also urges Romanian migrants to properly honor those who have passed to eternal life, because their prayerful remembrance is an act of living Orthodox faith and a testimony of love for fellow human beings, Agerpres informs.

His Holiness Daniel reminds that, given the large number of Romanians living outside country borders (which is currently estimated at almost ten million, with six million Romanians living in the historical or traditional communities in the countries neighboring Romania and four million Romanians living in diaspora church communities), the Romanian Patriarchate supports the efforts of Orthodox Romanians temporarily or permanently settled abroad, in order to preserve their religious, ethnic, linguistic and cultural identity.

"The pastoral care and special appreciation shown by the Romanian Patriarchate towards the Romanian Orthodox communities outside the country have materialized in recent years through the establishment of numerous new parishes and dioceses to meet the multiple spiritual needs of Orthodox believers in Bessarabia (Republic of Moldova), Serbia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Central and Northern Europe, Western and Southern Europe, the two Americas, Australia and New Zealand, as well as through the establishment of representations (Jerusalem and Brussels) and Romanian Orthodox communities (Mount Athos, Syria and Lebanon, Cyprus, Turkey, South Africa, Japan, Croatia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates/Dubai)," the Patriarch shows.

He goes on to thank the servants of the Romanian Orthodox holy altars outside Romania "for their activity and fidelity".

"At the same time, we urge them to intensify their pastoral and missionary work, for the preservation and cultivation of the Orthodox Christian faith, of the Romanian spiritual and cultural values. We pray to the Most Merciful God to bless all Romanians, in the country and abroad, and give them health and help, peace and joy for many and happy years!," Patriarch Daniel said in the message.

The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church proclaimed 2021 as Homage year of pastoral care for Romanians outside country borders and Commemorative Year of those asleep in the Lord; the two themes, homage-rendering and commemorative, highlight two of the essential coordinates in the pastoral and missionary activity of the Romanian Orthodox Church.