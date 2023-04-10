Romanian, Moldovan customs authorities approve joint action plan for Easter holidays

The customs authorities of Romania and the Republic of Moldova have approved a joint action plan for the implementation of measures to help ease cross-border traffic during the Easter holidays, April 7 - May 7, 2023, according to a press release issued on Monday by the Romanian Customs Authority (AVR).

"The President of the Romanian Customs Authority, Mr. Bogdan - Lari Mihei, together with the Director of the Customs Service of the Republic of Moldova, Mr. Igor Talmazan, approved the Joint Action Plan of the customs authorities of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, on the application of measures to contribute to the smooth flow of cross-border traffic during the Easter holidays, namely April 7 - May 7, 2023," the press release said.

Thus, in order to cope with the increased flow of travelers, the two customs authorities will increase the number of customs officers and will consider the redistribution of the necessary computer technology within the customs offices at the common border.

At the same time, measures will be taken to identify and allocate separate lanes for redirecting and speeding up the flow of travellers, and if the situation so requires, the support of the territorial border police structures will be requested in order to coordinate efforts to cope with the flow of travellers.