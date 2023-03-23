Romanian, Moldovan defence ministers discuss Romania's support for Moldova's pro-European path

Romania reaffirms its support for the Republic of Moldova's progress on the pro-European path, Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar said on Thursday during a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Anatolie Nosatii.

An official delegation led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca paid a visit to the Republic of Moldova on Thursday.

During the talks between Tilvar and Nosatii, issues related to the intensification of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including in combating the effects of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, which is affecting the Republic of Moldova in a multidimensional way, informs a press release the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES.

Also reiterated was Romania's full support for the Republic of Moldova's progress on the pro-European path, as well as the importance of participating in projects under the regional initiative of the Process of the South-Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial (SEDM), a format in which Romania will hold the presidency from the second half of this year until 2024.

"I reiterate, also on this occasion, the support that Romania provides within the European Union mechanisms for increasing the funds allocated through the European Peace Facility, both for strengthening resilience and for the development of Moldova's defence capabilities," said Minister Angel Tilvar.

In this context, the Romanian official presented the active contribution of Romania in support of the Republic of Moldova within the NATO Defence Capability Development Initiative, told Agerpres.

"I would like to reconfirm Romania's commitment as a reliable partner of the Republic of Moldova, as well as its support in the efforts to achieve credible and modern defence capabilities by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova," said Tilvar.

At the same time, the Moldovan Government efforts to contribute to peacekeeping missions under the aegis of the UN and the EU were appreciated.

The two officials decided to continue the high-level dialogue, including at the next meeting of the Romanian-Moldovan Joint Military Committee, which will take place in Romania in the next period.