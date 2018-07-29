Romanian movies 'Touch Me Not' and 'Infinite Football' screened at Jerusalem International Film Festival

The movie 'Touch Me Not' directed by Adina Pintilie will be screened on Monday at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, as well as on August 2 and 3, under the banner of the International Film Festival running July 26 - August 5. The festival also hosts the screening of Corneliu Porumboiu's 'Infinite Football' on July 31 and August 4, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tel Aviv informs.

At the meeting point of fiction, documentary and visual art, courageously experimenting with content and cinematographic language, 'Touch Me Not' (2018) is a personal investigation of the idea of intimacy, of the human need for authentic contact.'Infinite Football', that was featured in the Forum section of this year's Berlin Festival, offers an original glimpse in Romania's out-of-the-capital sport world, following an administrative official's attempt to leave as legacy a better, overhauled version of this wonderful sport. The scenario starts from the ideas of a local pen-pusher from the drab town of Vaslui, a former footballer, who has the courage to question the rules of the football game: why is the pitch rectangular? Should the players be allowed to run over the entire surface? Is there an intimate relationship between football and life?Ioana Uricaru's first feature 'Lemonade', produced by Cristian Mungiu, has three screenings scheduled in the festival's Debuts section; the film was also selected for the Panorama section of this year's Berlinale.The Jerusalem International Film Festival, which celebrates this year its 35th anniversary at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, hosts screenings of some 150 - 200 movies in the sections: Panorama (international productions), Documentary Films, The Jewish Experience (movies approaching subjects such as the Jewish identity or the history of the Jews), Spirit of Freedom (movies about freedom and human rights), Television Dramas, New Directors and Israeli Film (premieres of Israeli productions). Personalities such as Warren Beatty, Marcello Mastroianni, Robert de Niro, Roberto Benigni, Jane Fonda, Michael Haneke, Claude Lelouch, Lucian Pintilie or Roman Polanski have graced the festival during the years.