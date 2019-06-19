Romanian Naval Forces conduct fire missions at sea, air within Tomis 19 tactical exercise

Seven military ships and one Puma Naval helicopter are conducting fire missions in the maritime sectors of the Black Sea, between Capul Midia and Mangalia, 18 through 21 June, within the Tomis 19 tactical exercise, with the field actions being connected to the Saber Guardian 2019 Multinational Exercise, the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) informs.

According to the quoted source, the navy sailors will conduct shootings with artillery systems on shipboards and monitoring and navigation banning missions during the launch of ground-to-air missiles at the Capul Midia shooting range.

The maritime group participating in the Tomis 19 drill is made up of one frigate, two corvettes, two minesweepers, one missile patrol boat and one tugboat, and the warning of ships not respecting the navigation ban in the sectors where fire missions are being carried out is made through the naval radiotelephone in English and Russian.

"After the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by the Russian Federation, the exercises organised by the states of the North Atlantic Alliance in the Black Sea area have diversified, focusing on the joint and multinational character, in order to strengthen the servicemen's skills, in view of an appropriate reaction, as well as of deterring illegal trafficking of merchandise and persons," reads the SMFN release.