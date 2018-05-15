Romanian Navy to display at three stands at the Black Sea Defence & Aerospace International Exhibition

The Romanian Navy will take part in the 7th edition of the international exhibition of aerospace, defence, national security and private security BLACK SEA DEFENCE & AEROSPACE 2018 (BSDA 2018).

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Navy Staff (SMFN), there are six organisations under the authority of SMFN that will be showcasing in the exhibition to be hosted by the Romaero exhibition centre of Bucharest: the Diving Centre, the Marine Hydrographic Directorate, the Mircea cel Batran Navy Academy, the Viceamiral Constantin Balescu Navy Training School and Amiral Ioan Murgescu Navy Petty Officers School, all of which will display their defence equipment, armaments and specific maritime defence offerings at three distinct stands at the venue of the exhibition, with the Diving Centre to present a boat in an outdoor static exhibition.At BSDA 2018, military divers are displaying equipment, diving equipment and hardware used for various underwater works, as well as training programmes organised by the Diving Centre, with representatives of the three Navy military education school to make their educational offerings known.According to the schedule, the official opening is on Wednesday, when there is also a news conference and presentation sessions devoted to the three action media - land, air and naval, while on Thursday a "WeAreNATO" conference will follow and on Friday there will be presentations on cyber defence topics.The first two days are dedicated to officials, business visitors and business people, and on the last day, the exhibition is open to the general public.For the entire edition, military demonstrations will be held and hardware will be exhibited owned by the Romanian Armed Forces, the US Armed Forces and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.The event brings together over 270 exhibitors from 25 countries, prestigious companies from the country and abroad, to showcase the latest developments in military equipment and capabilities, as well as the latest trends and technical solutions obtained in the scientific research in the field of security and defence.