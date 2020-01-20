Romanian Navy writes page in history by assuming command of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two

The mission departure ceremony of the crew of the Romanian Navy's Vice Amiral Constantin Balescu (PM-274) minelayer, for the first time in command of NATO's SNMCMG - 2 (Standing NATO Mine Counter Measures Group 2), took place Monday in Constanta Port, an event attended by military and civilian officials, as well as by members of the seamen's families.

The ship of the Romanian Navy is going on a mission for six months in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, together with military ships from Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey.The chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice-Admiral Dr. Alexandru Mirsu, said in his speech that assigning to the Romanian part the command of the NATO military group certifies our country's troops' high level of training and interoperability."Today we are witnessing a special moment in the evolution and history of the Naval Forces. It is for the first time that a Romanian officer is in command of a NATO group and, more than that, he will command the group on board a ship of the Romanian Naval Forces, the 'Vice-Admiral Constantin Balescu' minelayer. Today, the Romanian Naval Forces is writing a new page in history. By assigning this command, NATO has certified the personnel and the ship made available by the Romanian Naval Forces, that have reached the level of training and interoperability necessary to fulfill the tasks and missions specific to NATO Standing Naval Forces," stated Mirsu.According to him, our country demonstrates that it is a trusted ally within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."By assuming these responsibilities, the Romania's Naval Forces, Romania itself, show that we are capable and that we can provide the Alliance with the forces and means necessary to carry out maritime missions and operations, we prove that we are a reliable ally, a true contributor to regional, European and European security," said the chief of staff of the Naval Forces.The minelayer "Vice-Admiral Constantin Balescu" (PM-274) has a crew consisting of 68 seamen and military staff personnel, and at the command of the ship is captain-commander Daniel Gheorma.SNMCMG - 2 is one of the four integrated multinational maritime forces, which contributes to ensuring the collective security measures of the North Atlantic Alliance and demonstrates the solidarity of NATO partners, according to the statement of the General Staff of the Romanian Naval Forces.