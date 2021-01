Romanian Navy's training affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The number of the Romanian Navy's training days decreased by almost 30% in 2020 from 2019, and joint activities international partners decreased by 20%, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reads the Navy's activity report presented on Tuesday by the Chief of the Romanian Navy Staff (SMFN) Mihai Panait to Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Panait mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic had effects in many areas of the Navy's specific activities, but training and education was downsized and adjusted for the new health context, as the staff identified the best solutions for the Navy to fulfill its mission and meet its commitments to foreign partners.