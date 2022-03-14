Romanian Orthodox Church delivers RON 18,823,874 worth of aid for Ukrainian people

The humanitarian aid delivered by the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) as of March 10 to the war-besieged Ukraine and its refugees is worth 18,823,874 RON, the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate informed on Monday.

"Against the dramatic background of the Ukraine war and of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by it, the Romanian Orthodox Church has mobilized right from the first days of this conflict waged by Russia against an independent and sovereign country, providing multiple assistance to the Ukrainian refugees who arrive to Romania, the Republic of Moldova and to the citizens left back in Ukraine. The dioceses on the border with Ukraine, the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia, the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti, the Diocese of Maramures and Satmar and the Diocese of Tulcea were the first to offer humanitarian assistance at the border crossing points receiving refugees and where the dislocated Ukrainians keep coming," BOR said.

The online platforms ajutacubucurie.ro launched by the Romanian Patriarchate in cooperation with the Filantropia Federation, and fiideajutor.ro of the Archdiocese of Iasi were also activated.

As of March 10, as many as 4,310 priests and volunteers had provided round the clock assistance in eight-hour shifts. Money and products were provided - hot meals, food, baby food, sanitary products, medicines, blankets, clothing, toys, etc. the Romanian Patriarchate reports.

To this add a series of ongoing social services: translation - 42,707 beneficiaries; counseling and guidance - 29,587 beneficiaries; medical services - 9,048 beneficiaries. As far as refugee accommodation is concerned, 8,174 places were identified, of which 7,521 with meals included.

BOR announced having organized so far 128 humanitarian transports on the Romanian territory, 47 to Ukraine and 10 to the Republic of Moldova.

The volunteers of the Chapel of the People's Salvation Cathedral organized between March 2 and 8 a blood donation campaign in collaboration with the National Defense Ministry's Blood Transfusion Center. This action will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie.