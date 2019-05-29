Romanian PM Viorica Dancila - meeting with US Ambassador Hans Klemm

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday reiterated the firm commitment of the Romanian Executive to further extend and strengthen cooperation between Romania and the US, on the occasion of a meeting she had at the Victoria Palace with the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm.

At the meeting, the two officials approached such aspects as the most recent developments on the domestic political scene, as well as aspects related to bilateral cooperation, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Government.

"PM Viorica Dancila reiterated the Romanian Executive's firm commitment to further extend and strengthen Romania-US cooperation. The high Romanian dignitary also underscored the firm support granted by our country to a solid transatlantic relation, as an essential premise for ensuring security and prosperity," reads the same release.

AGERPRES