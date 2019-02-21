Romanian Police enforce European arrest warrant on German national

Police officers with the Constanta Criminal Investigation Service have tracked down and detained a German national internationally wanted for trafficking in risk and high risk drugs on German soil, according to a press statement released on Friday by the Constanta County Police Inspectorate (IPJ).

The statement says the IPJ's Criminal Investigation Service, with support from the Constanta Immigration Service, located a 27-year-old German national on whose name a European arrest warrant was issued by the German authorities."In order to locate it, the Romanian Police have received additional data and information provided by the SIRENE Bureau of the International Police Cooperation Center-IGPR, and on February 21, the man was detained under an ordinance and handed over to the Pre-trial Custody Centre, to be brought before court for confirmation of the international arrest warrant and surrender to the German judicial authorities," says IPJ Constanta.