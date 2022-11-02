Romanian Police impound 10,000-year-old mammoth molar

A mammoth molar, about 10,000 years old, has been found by the Neamt Police Criminal Investigation Service at a woman of Borlesti, Neamt County, told Agerpres.

Spokesperson for the Neamt County Police Inspectorate Ramona Ciofu said on Wednesday that the police started an investigation this May when someone posted on an online sales platform an advertisement for the sale of a mammoth molar.

According to some sources, the woman asked 4,000 euros for the molar, but the ad was deleted after a short time.

Following their latest investigation of November 2, the Police identified a 55-year-old woman of Borlesti as the owner of the mammoth molar.

"The police probes have established that the fossil was discovered by chance in 2018 in the bed of the Nechit river, in the village of Borlesti, by a local, now dead. He allegedly offered it as a gift to the 55-year-old woman, who would have kept it as a decorative stone, not knowing its value and provenance," said Ciofu.

The Police impounded the molar.

Under Article 49 of Law 182/2000 on the protection of the national movable cultural heritage, individuals who accidentally discover cultural, paleontological or archaeological items have to hand them over to the state authorities, within 72 hours after discovery.