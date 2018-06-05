Romanian Police issue international alert on indicted former minister Udrea

The Romanian Police have issued an international alert on former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea, recently convicted of bribe taking and abuse of office. They posted a picture of her on their website after on Tuesday evening requesting the court to issue a European arrest warrant on her name and an application for international alert.

Udrea is reportedly in Costa Rica , where she claims to have been granted the refugee status.On Wednesday, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced that Udrea's extradition can be done even if Romania does not have a bilateral treaty with Costa Rica, stating that the duration of the extradition is in line with Costa Rica's legislation.The Supreme Court of Justice on Tuesday sentenced Udrea to six years in prison for bribe taking and abuse of office related to the organisation of a box bout called Bute Bout.