Romanian Police to acquire latest Beretta pistols

The Romanian Police will acquire new firearms - the latest Beretta pistols, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Wednesday.

"Today we had an important event for the Romanian Police, a moment, if I may say so, of a crossroads in the development of the national Police, especially of the riot and traffic police, because here, after many decades, from today, the national Police is equipping itself with new weapons, with the latest Beretta pistols, which are and will be assembled in Romania, at Romarm, at an excellent price, half of the market price. (...) This important step towards normality is also efficient, entailing very low costs, and it is essentially extremely important for the safety of the Police and at the same time for their efficient and effective fight against crime," Vela told the presentation of new acquisitions for the improvement of working conditions in the case of police officers.

He said that in the next two months, all police officers will be equipped with Beretta pistols.

He said crime "does not stand still" but it gets modernised. "Criminals have state-of-the-art cars, state-of-the-art weapons and our police officers had Makarov or Carpati pistols from 1974, which led to an unequal confrontation between the police forces and the criminogenic community," said Vela.

According to him, the Police will continue their acquisitions. "We are in the process of purchasing cameras, Tasers and bulletproof and anti-stab vests, helmets, everything related to normal equipment for police officers who engage in a fight in which they can even get to risk their life," said Vela.

He specified that the purchase price of a Beretta pistol is 1,940 lei, VAT included.

The minister mentioned that there is still demand for equipment, not only for the national Police, but also for the Border Police and Gendarmerie.

Head of the Romanian Police Liviu Vasilescu said that improving working conditions is a priority with the management of this institution.

"IGPR has signed a purchase contract for 25,000 [Beretta] pistols. The first 5,000 have already been received and will be distributed to colleagues after retraining in the use of this new type of firearm," Vasilescu added.