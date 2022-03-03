Romanian, Polish PMs tackle electricity & gas situation affecting both countries

Romanian and Polish prime ministers Nicolae Ciuca and Mateusz Morawiecki discussed on Thursday the electricity and gas situation affecting both countries.

"We discussed the issues of what we can do together to solve the electricity and gas situations affecting both countries, and we also sought together to find solutions and continue to support the two countries that may also be affected by the electricity crisis and the gas crisis - Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. In all this set of discussions, we are practically in the third round of inter-governmental consultations, it is important and relevant to emphasize that together we have decided to continue to support both Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and Georgia in their accession path to the European Union," prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the end of a joint meeting of the governments of Romania and Poland.

The prime minister said that it is very important everything that both countries do together both within the European Union and within the North Atlantic Alliance.

"It is also very important to underline that together we are looking for solutions that the two projects within the Three Seas Initiative - we are discussing the road infrastructure Via Carpatia and Rail2Sea - can be materialized, and at the level of the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania, as well as the one in Poland, today, at the joint meeting, we were able to find a lot of determination and a lot of decision that very soon, the both sides be able to carry out the activities where the foundation stone is practically laid for this infrastructure that we want together," said Nicolae Ciuca.

Considering the security situation, the prime minister reiterated that Romania and Poland are two pillars of security on the eastern flank, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Again, taking into account the security situation, I want to reiterate that Romania and Poland, as we both like to recognize, are two pillars of security on the eastern flank, will continue to work together and together to develop their capabilities and also together to find solutions, so that the safety of the citizens of the two countries is ensured. And, under the umbrella of the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, we will continue to face any aggression, even an aggression from the Russian Federation," prime minister Ciuca concluded.