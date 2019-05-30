Romanian Popemobile for Sovereign Pontiff's visit, especially manufactured by Dacia plant and SPP

The Popemobile Pope Francis will use to travel during his visit to Romania at the end of this week is conceived by the Mioveni Dacia plant and the Guard and Protection Service (SPP) in accordance with the security requirements.

According to the SPP, the Popemobile was seen and agreed upon by the Pontiff.

The SPP team members designated to ensure the Pope's protection during his visit in Romania were picked from the officers with experience who have participated in missions in the operations theatres. The SPP team was received in April at the Vatican. Pope Francis showed trust in the Romanian protection officers' professionalism and devotion, whom he blessed.

The said SPP protection team includes two officers with the Vatican Guard, one of whom is the personal aide.

The training of Pope Francis' protection teams started "with enough time" ahead of the visit. The SPP team carried out a joint mission in Rome with the Vatican protection team.

Pope Francis is paying an apostolic visit to Romania, Friday through Sunday.