Romanian Post, eBay enter partnership.

Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will receive support to increase cross-border e-commerce through the "e-export nation" programme, launched on Tuesday by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, the Romanian Post and eBay e-commerce platform, told Agerpres.

Romanian businesses that sign up for this programme are supported to export their products to over 190 countries through eBay, considered one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world. Thus, customers from different countries who choose to buy from Romanian merchants can receive their products at optimal costs and in the best delivery time, using the services of the Romanian Post.

"It is a dream come true that the platform will come to Romania. I think it is a dream come true not only for us, but also for the private sector here. We often follow the example of the private sector in digitisation and innovation and we need to keep up the pace," said Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation Sebastian Burduja, at the conference presenting the programme.

Michael Sokolovsky, eBay's Director of Communications and Marketing for EMEA, pointed out that through the "e-export nation" programme, Romanian SMEs will become more visible to global buyers.

Romania is one of the fastest growing countries in our portfolio of emerging markets. Through the 'e-export nation' programme we are helping Romanian SMEs to be visible to eBay's 133 million active buyers in 190 markets around the world, said Sokolovsky.

In this context, international customers who use the Romanian Post for delivery receive a package of benefits: price discounts for three categories of services, free pick-up, 2-3 day deliveries for EMS (Express Mail Service) and reduced costs for large volumes.

The "e-export nation Romania" programme is a national initiative to promote the growth of Romanian businesses, managed by three partners - the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, the Romanian Post Company and eBay.

CNPR is the national leader in postal services, has the most extensive logistics and serves almost 19 million Romanians.

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation holds 93.52% of CNPR's shareholding rights.

According to official data, there are currently 6,500 sellers registered on eBay in Romania, and the top selling products on international markets are: car parts and accessories, clothing, electronics, collectibles, business & industrial.