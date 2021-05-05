 
     
Romanian Post modernizes, allocates 11 mln lei to buy IT equipment

posta-romana.ro
Posta Romana

Romanian Post is modernizing and allocating approximately 11 million lei for the purchase of workstations, respectively central units, monitors, keyboards and operating systems.

According to an announcement posted on relevant procurement platform, the Romanian Post intends to organize an open tender for the acquisition of a number of 3,500 workstations, the total estimated value being 10.973 million lei. The tender will be electronic, agerpres.ro confirms.

The award criterion is the best value for money.

The duration of the contract is 12 months.

The purchase will not be made from European Union funds.

The deadline for receiving offers or requests to participate, which must be submitted in Romanian, is May 31, 2021, at 15:00.

