Romanian Principalities Union Day - Village Museum hosts a fair, military parade in historical costumes

The "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum organizes, on Saturday and Sunday, on the occasion of the Day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, a fair of folk craftsmen, workshops for children and a military parade in period uniforms.

According to a press release of the Village Museum sent on Friday to AGERPRES, visitors at the fair will be able to buy, among other things, icons, dolls, folk masks, fur accessories, puppets.

Children will be able to participate in a series of DIY workshops, and also stories and poetry workshops dedicated to the Day of the Union of Principalities.

On Sunday, the "Military Tradition" Association will hold a parade in vintage uniforms on the alleys of the museum.